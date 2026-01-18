Assam to attend WEF summit in Davos for first time; Himanta to join over 17 meetings

Guwahati, Jan 18 (PTI) Assam will participate at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland for the first time with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presenting the state's investment opportunities in front of the global captains, an official communique said on Sunday.

During his four-day stay at the Alpine resort town of Davos, a number of important agreements are likely to be signed, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

"For the first time, Assam steps onto the world stage at the World Economic Forum, @davos 2026. HCM @himantabiswa will represent the State from 19-23 January, showcasing Assam's growing economic confidence and investment potential," it added.

The CMO further said that key MoUs are expected to be signed, placing Assam's future-ready vision before a global audience.

Issuing a statement later, the CM PR Cell said Sarma will use the WEF platform to explain governance reforms, industrial growth plans and technology-driven development shaping Assam's growth.

"It may be noted that the Central government has given Assam the opportunity to represent the country at the WEF alongside other leading states of the nation," it added.

In the past, India's developed states usually represented the country at this business summit, while the Centre has extended the opportunity to Assam for the first time this year.

Following the successful conclusion of Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati last year, expectations run high that the CM's participation in the WEF will significantly influence investment and economic prospects in Assam.

"During the conference, Sarma will present various development initiatives focused on inclusive growth and the digital revolution. India's rapid economic growth has drawn global attention, and Assam, being one of the fast-paced and promising states, has earned national and international attention," the statement stressed.

With notable advances in key sectors, the chief minister will seek to highlight Assam's progress on the global stage.

Sarma is scheduled to take part in more than 17 meetings at the WEF and sign several memoranda of understanding, the CMO said.

"He will engage in several forward-looking discussions on themes like securing a future-ready workforce for the next industrial era, travel and tourism -- a potential 10 trillion dollar destination, health and healthcare, etc.," it added.

Sarma will also present Assam's industrial progress, investment opportunities and key success stories as part of India's broader economic transformation.

"Assam's participation is expected to open new paths for investment, launch new projects like semiconductor initiatives, and create employment opportunities for the younger generation, thereby benefiting the state across multiple fronts," the release emphasised.

India is set for a power-packed representation at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos that will see the global elite discuss "a spirit of dialogue" in a fragmented world for five days beginning Monday.

From India, at least four Union Ministers -- Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi and K Rammohan Naidu -- as well as six Chief Ministers are expected to be there, along with over 100 top CEOs from the country.

Apart from Sarma, the Chief Ministers are Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, Telangana's A Revanth Reddy and Jharkhand's Hemant Soren.

While Reddy is from Congress, Soren from Congress ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Naidu from Telugu Desam Party (an ally of the BJP), the other three CMs are from the BJP. PTI TR TR RG