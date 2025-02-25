Assam to get four hyperscale data centres, which will be Asia's largest: Scindia

Guwahati, Feb 25 (PTI) Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the Centre is planning to set up four hyperscale data centres, which will be Asia's largest, in Assam.

Addressing a technical session at the Advantage Assam business summit, he said Rs 400 crore is being invested in the state to strengthen its telecom and IT infrastructure.

"The first data centre in the Northeast was inaugurated by PM Modi last year. Along with the 5G network, we are also looking at Asia's four largest hyperscale data centre to be set up in Assam, having a size of 1 million sq ft," he said.

Scindia said the Centre wants to make sure that every capability reaches the Northeast.

"We must ensure that we invest in R&D and the government is taking the first step forward. Through the Telecom Technology Development Fund, we have been investing in Assam.

"Currently, we are investing in three projects at IIT-Guwahati. We also have two 5G labs functioning at IIT-Guwahati and NIT Silchar. Today, I am announcing that the third lab will start at Gauhati University," he said.

The minister said that investment to the tune of Rs 400 crore is being made to enhance the telecom and digital infrastructure in Assam.

"Assam's economy is the engine of the Northeast. Assam has all the potential and capability to be an important part of the PM's developed India by 2047," he added.

Scindia said the state has proved in the last five-six years that it has the potential to become the gateway to all the South East Asian nations in a true sense.

"Assam is a manufacturing and logistics powerhouse with limitless opportunity. I request the CM to rename this summit from Advantage Assam to Advantage India. Assam witnessed 19.6 per cent growth last year and is poised to grow at 15 per cent this year," he said.

The minister said the Centre has invested Rs 5.27 lakh crore in the Northeast over the last five years, of which Rs 1.3 lakh crore was pumped in the last fiscal itself.

"There were two states in the region which did not have an airport. From nine airports, now Northeast has 17 airports," he said. PTI TR SOM