Assam to pay salary bills fully from own tax revenue in FY'27: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state will, for the first time in its history, be able to pay salary and pension bills in the 2026-27 fiscal entirely from its own tax devolution.

During the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's Address in the Assam Assembly, Sarma also said the state will become a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by the 2027-28 financial year, two years ahead of its own target.

"In earlier Finance Commission (FC) devolutions, Assam's share was shrinking, and it remained at around three per cent. The 16th FC decided the state's share on the basis of its contribution to the country's GDP. Accordingly, our devolution increased to 3.25 per cent," he said.

Sarma told the House that Assam will get nearly Rs 50,000 crore as tax devolution in 2026-27.

"We will be able to give our employees' salaries and pension completely through tax revenue. This is happening for the first time in 77 years that salary bills will be paid by our own tax revenue," he added.

Assam will require around Rs 48,000 crore in the next fiscal for paying salaries and pensions to its working and retired employees, the CM said.

"In addition to the tax devolution, our own tax collection will be around Rs 30,000 crore in the next financial year," he added.

For FY 2026-27, the Union Budget has allocated Rs 49,725 crore towards tax devolution to Assam.

Sarma further said that Assam had set a target to become a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2030.

"Next year, we will be a Rs 8.71 lakh crore economy. I am happy to announce that Assam will enter the big leap of a Rs 10 lakh crore economy in 2027-28, two years prior to our target," he added.

The CM said that according to the RBI, the Indian economy grew by 29 per cent during 2021-2025, while Assam grew by 45 per cent in the same period.

"Today, Assam is officially recognised as the fastest-growing economy in the country. Earlier, we were considered as the fastest growing in the Northeast only. This is a matter of pride for me," he added.

Sarma said that the per capita income of the state also rose to Rs 1,85,429 in 2025-26 from Rs 86,947 in 2020-21.

"The gap with West Bengal in per capita income is narrowing. I believe that in the next one year, we will be able to cross West Bengal in per capita income," he added. PTI TR NN