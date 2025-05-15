Assamese innovator's AI chatbot MK3 eyes 100 cr global users with multilingual tool

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Assamese innovator Gautom Das on Thursday said he has unveiled a multilingual AI chatbot, MK3, aimed at helping people from all walks of life and targets to reach about 100 crore users globally in the next five years.

He said that the product will help democratise access to artificial intelligence (AI), making it accessible and affordable.

"It was built to help users in their language and voice -- whether it's for learning, solving customer queries, or simply getting everyday tasks done," Das said.

MK3 has already received positive feedback from initial trials with students and teachers in Tamil Nadu, who highlighted its user-friendliness and effectiveness in educational settings, he said.

He added that the chatbot does not require any coding knowledge and is tailored for underserved communities and local-language users. At present, it supports around 17 languages, including Japanese, Hindi, English, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Korean, and Swahili.

"We believe technology should serve the many, not just the few," Co-owner of MK3 Shatabadi Borkakati said adding a key differentiator is MK3's Dynamic Context Orchestration Algorithm (DCOA), a patent-pending system that helps the chatbot intelligently manage tasks, switch languages, and adapt tone based on user needs - all without the user needing to direct it manually.

The browser-based tool is also designed with privacy at its core, particularly keeping younger users in mind. It does not request or store any personal data, minimizing digital risks while expanding AI access to wider audiences, she said.

"The goal is to reach 1 billion people in the next five years by making AI more human, more local, and more useful, without asking users to code, subscribe, or struggle, and without compromising their privacy," Das said.