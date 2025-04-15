Assetz secures 200-acre land bank in Bengaluru, plans 7,500 new homes

Bengaluru, Apr 15 (PTI) Real estate firm Assetz on Tuesday said it has tied up sixteen prime land parcels totaling over 200 acres in the past two years in Bengaluru.

These acquisitions add 15 million square feet of saleable area to Assetz's existing portfolio, the company said in a statement.

"These new land parcels, which have the potential to deliver over 7,500 homes across Bengaluru’s most promising corridors, are spread across North, South, and Southeast Bengaluru," the release added.

It further said that out of the recently acquired pipeline with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 15,000 crore, 3 million sq ft has already been launched, while 6.5 million sq ft is lined up for launch during FY26, spread over 10 projects.

These launches will include apartments, villaments, and plotted developments, the release added.

Sunil Pareek, Executive Director, Assetz, said, "With 10 new launches this financial year, we are introducing over Rs 7,000 crores of additional inventory for sales and are poised to double our turnover within three years." PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH