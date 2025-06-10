Assocham inks pacts with Swissmem to exchange info on trade, investments

Bern, Jun 10 (PTI) Industry chamber Assocham on Tuesday inked a pact with its Swiss counterpart Swissmem, to exchange and disseminate information on issues pertaining to trade and investments.

The objective of the MoU also includes cooperation in areas like technical transfer, economic cooperation, investment opportunities, trade fairs, exhibitions, policies, and economic legislation pertaining to the foreign trade of the two countries.

Both the industry bodies would also support each other in exchange for trade missions, project study groups, import, export, trade and investment linkages.

The areas of Cooperation also include exploring and organising joint activities to promote trade and investment opportunities in the interest of members of both the Organisations. PTI RR DR