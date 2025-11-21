Assocham Maharashtra State Development Council appoints Umesh Kamble as chairman

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Umesh Kamble, a veteran of the food technology sector, was on Friday appointed as the chairman of the Assocham Maharashtra State Development Council.

Kamble will also serve on the national managing committee of the industry body, and his responsibilities will include preparing policy papers and knowledge reports to strengthen the state's industrial sector, according to a statement.

**** HDFC Pension AUM crosses Rs 1,50,000-crore milestone * HDFC Pension on Friday announced that its assets under management have crossed the Rs 1,50,000 crore milestone earlier this week.

The company said its market share stands at 43 per cent at present, making it the largest among pension fund managers, according to a statement. PTI AA DRR