Assocham to organise B2B meetings with delegation from UAE

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Industry body Assocham will host a series of B2B meetings with a high-level delegation from UAE's Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone.

The meetings, themed 'Expanding Your Business Globally with SAIF Zone', are scheduled to take place on November 7-8 in Chandigarh, a release said here on Sunday.

The B2B (business-to-business) meetings aim to provide city-based industrialists with a deep understanding of the benefits of establishing businesses in the free trade zones of the UAE and how Indian companies can capitalise on this opportunity to expand their operations and increase exports worldwide.

Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Rakesh Bhalla, Chairman of Assocham Chandigarh UT Council and CFO of SML ISUZU Ltd, said that the UAE has emerged as an ideal choice in the Middle East region for Indian businesses seeking expansion opportunities in Europe and Africa.

The SAIF Zone stands as a potential springboard for these businesses.

With significant synergies between Chandigarh capital region-based industries and UAE, it becomes pertinent to organise meetings in Chandigarh, promoting awareness and providing the necessary assistance for industrialists to expand their businesses globally, the release said.

Assocham cordially invites industry representatives to participate in this pivotal initiative that offers a platform to explore global business expansion.

By participating in these meetings, Chandigarh capital region-based industrialists can unlock new avenues for growth and establish robust trade relationships with the UAE, further enhancing the export potential of agricultural and food products, engineering products and pharmaceuticals, it said. PTI VSD SHW HVA