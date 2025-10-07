Associated Power Structures files IPO papers with Sebi; to raise Rs 400 cr via fresh issue

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Associated Power Structures has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore.

Alongside fresh issue, there will be an offer-for-sale (OFS) of about 71.43 lakh equity shares by the promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds from fresh issue to the tune of Rs 320 crore will be earmarked for payment of debt, and the rest for general corporate purposes.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement for up to Rs 80 crore. If such placement is completed, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced.

Incorporated in 1996, the company is an integrated manufacturing and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) player engaged in the design and production of lattice structures catering to the power transmission and distribution, wind energy, and telecommunication sectors.

During FY25, the company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,216 crore, up from Rs 619 crore in the previous fiscal. However, net profit stood at Rs 63.2 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 144 crore in FY24, draft papers filed late last month showed.

As of July 31, 2025, Associated Power Structures had an order book of Rs 3,790 crore.

IIFL Capital Services and Indorient Financial Services are the book-running lead managers to the public issue.