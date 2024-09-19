Association of Indian Forging Industry elects Yash Munot as Prez, S Ravishankar as VP

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Industry body Association of Indian Forging Industry on Thursday said Yash Munot has been elected as its President and S Ravishankar as the Vice President.

They have been elected for the 2024-2026 period, AIFI said in a statement.

Munot, who previously served as Vice-President of AIFI from 2020 to 2024, is the youngest to undertake the role of President in the organisation's history.

He succeeds Vikas Bajaj, who served as President from 2020 to 2024.

Munot currently is the chief executive officer at Varsha Forgings Pvt Ltd and the managing director at KCTR Varsha Automotive.

At present, Ravishankar serves as the managing director at Super Auto Forge Pvt Ltd. He has over 25 years of experience in the Auto component manufacturing industry.

AIFI is the umbrella organisation of the forging industry in India with more than 200 members across India. PTI ABI SHW