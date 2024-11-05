AstaGuru's auction to showcase works of MF Husain, Jamini Roy among other master modernists

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A new modern Indian art auction by AstaGuru will showcase works of Indian modernist masters, including Jamini Roy, M F Husain, and Ram Kumar from November 7-9.

The 'Iconic Masters' auction will feature a total of 180 works by the likes of F N Souza, S H Raza, K H Ara, as well as Manu Parekh, Paresh Maity and Himmat Shah.

One of the highlights of the auction is an oil on canvas work by Husain, titled "Eternal Lovers", that was curated in 1968.

The work draws inspiration from the mythological union of Shiva and Parvati in earthy and vibrant tones that are distinct from his artistic language. The work is estimated to go under the hammer for Rs 2-4 crore. Another important work to be auctioned is an untitled acrylic on canvas work by Ram Kumar, executed in 2011. It depicts three human figures painted in earthy colours with bold lines and brushstrokes. The landscape in the backdrop adds a natural aesthetic to the painting while keeping the subjects as the main focal point.

Kumar's painting is expected to be sold at Rs 1.2-1.6 crore.

Sakti Burman's untitled oil on canvas landscape work, painted in 1966 after relocating and settling down, marks a significant juncture in his life and career as the usage of bright red, blue, and yellow colours with soft pink represents the imprint of France on his artistic sensibilities.

This work is estimated to be acquired at Rs 40-60 lakh.

"In the 'Iconic Masters' auction, we have meticulously curated a collection that captures the remarkable evolution of Indian art. This auction offers collectors a unique opportunity to acquire exceptional works from celebrated Indian modernists.

"The selection with painting, sculptures, drawings, and works in other mediums embodies the vibrant diversity and profound cultural significance of Indian art," Sunny Chandiramani, vice president of client relations at AstaGuru Auction House, said in a statement.

An untitled oil on canvas work by Bikash Bhattacharjee, executed in photo-realist style in 1988 and centred on the lives of sex workers in Bengal will be another artwork to be auctioned at an estimate of Rs 30-40 lakh. Other artists whose works will be up for grabs include Sailoz Mookherjea, Krishen Khanna, A A Amlelkar, Gurcharan Singh, B Prabha, Ganesh Haloi, and Jogen Chowdhury.