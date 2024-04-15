Aster board approves spl dividend of Rs 118 per share to shareholders

New Delhi: Aster DM Healthcare board has approved a dividend of Rs 118 per share on account of the receipt of proceeds from the sale of the GCC business.

The special dividend will be paid to the shareholders by April 23, 2024, the company said in a statement.

Despite this large dividend, the company will still retain Rs 1,500 crore from the sale of GCC business, it added.

Aster DM Healthcare recently concluded the separation of its India and GCC businesses, pursuant to which Affinity Holdings Ltd, a wholly subsidiary of the company, received a cash consideration of USD 907.6 million.