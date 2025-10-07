Aster DM Healthcare commissions 264-bed hospital in Kerala's Kasaragod

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday said it has commissioned a new 264-bed hospital in Kasaragod, Kerala.

The Aster MIMS Kasaragod facility, its eighth in the state, has come up with an investment of Rs 190 crore.

Spanning 2.1 lakh sq ft and housing 31 medical specialities, the hospital is strategically positioned to deliver advanced and accessible medical and surgical interventions to the region's residents, Aster DM Healthcare said in a statement.

Launching the new hospital, Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, "The launch of Aster MIMS Kasaragod is a momentous milestone, as we further strengthen our presence in Kerala with our 8th hospital in the state." "With this new 264-bed facility, we are bringing advanced medical technologies, comprehensive specialities, and expert care closer to the people of Northern Kerala," he added.

The facility was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.