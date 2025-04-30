Aster DM Healthcare completes acquisition of 5 pc stake in Quality Care

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of a 5 per cent stake in Quality Care India in a deal worth Rs 849 crore.

The healthcare provider has acquired the stake in the firm from BCP Asia II TopCo IV Pte Ltd (BCP) and Centella Mauritius Holdings Limited (Centella) through a share swap ahead of Quality Care India.

QCIL's merger with Aster DM Healthcare was announced in November 2024.

The transaction was completed by acquiring 1,90,46,028 equity shares of QCIL by Aster DM Healthcare from BCP and TPG for a value of Rs 849.13 crore, Aster DM Healthcare said in a statement.

As the discharge of the total purchase consideration payable, Aster has allotted 1,86,07,969 shares (face value Rs 10 each) to BCP and Centella, it added.

"The acquisition of a 5 per cent stake in QCIL through a share swap is the first step toward the strategic merger between Aster DM Healthcare and QCIL," Aster DM Healthcare founder Chairman Azad Moopen said.

This move lays the foundation for a unified, future-ready healthcare network with a strengthened pan-India presence, he added.

The newly issued shares will have equal rights with existing shares of Aster, the company said.

The merged entity -- Aster DM Quality Care, will be jointly controlled by Aster Promoters and BCP and bring together the strengths of two leading healthcare providers with a common vision of expanding access to medical care across the country, it added.

The merger is expected to be completed this year, it said.

Earlier this month, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) cleared the proposed merger of Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India. PTI MSS BAL BAL