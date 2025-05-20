Aster DM Healthcare posts net profit of Rs 85.54 cr in Q4

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 85.54 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Aster DM Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1,000.34 crore. It was at Rs 973.59 crore in the same period a year ago, it added. Total expenses in the quarter under review were at Rs 904.65 crore against Rs 902.49 crore in the year-ago period.

In FY25 consolidated net profit was at Rs 5,407.89 crore. The group announced the completion of the separation of its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) business on April 3, 2024. It recorded a gain on disposal of business operations of Rs 5,148.09 crore.

In FY24, consolidated net profit was at Rs 211.56 crore, the filing said.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 was at Rs 4,138.46 crore. FY24 consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 3,698.9 crore.

"For FY25, Aster recorded a YoY growth of 12 per cent, with revenues reaching Rs 4,138 crore. This performance was supported by a steady increase in patient volumes, higher ARPOB (average revenue per occupied bed), and improved average length of stay (ALOS)," Aster DM Healthcare, Founder and Chairman Azad Moopen said in a statement.

He further said, "Our continued focus on operational efficiency and cost optimisation has contributed to an improvement in EBITDA margin by 270 bps taking the EBITDA margin to 19.5 per cent for the year." PTI RKL MR