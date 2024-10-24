Aster DM Healthcare Q2 net profit at Rs 106 cr

New Delhi: Aster DM Healthcare on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106 crore in the September quarter.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 15 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,086 crore for the second quarter against Rs 929 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

"The steady growth across our core businesses, combined with strategic cost optimisation, has significantly strengthened our margins with H1FY25 operating EBITDA margins standing at 19.6 per cent, Aster DM Healthcare Founder and Chairman Azad Moopen said.

Shares of the company ended 10.10 per cent higher at Rs 442.95 apiece on the BSE.