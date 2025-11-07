Aster DM Healthcare Q2 net profit rises13 pc YoY at Rs 110 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare reported 13 per cent year on year increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as per a statement.

The healthcare firm reported net profit of Rs 97 crore for the July-September period of last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 1,197 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 1.086 crore in the year-ago period, Aster DM Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said the company delivered a steady performance in the second quarter despite lower incidence of seasonal illnesses.

"We have made progress on the merger with Quality Care India Ltd. with stock exchange no-objection letters now received. The combined platform will create one of India's most integrated and scalable healthcare networks, with complementary cluster strengths and enhanced clinical depth," he added.

