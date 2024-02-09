Aster DM Healthcare Q3 net profit rises 29 pc at Rs 179 crore

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 29 per cent to Rs 179 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

The healthcare provider had reported a net profit of Rs 139 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,711 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 3,201 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

"In Q3, our India business showcased 23 per cent Year-on-Year revenue growth, surging to Rs 949 crore. This growth was catalysed by the expansion of over 750 beds within the past year," Aster DM Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Azad Moopen said.

"As we continue our journey, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of growth, with plans to increase our capacity beds to 6,600, showcasing our dedication towards further strengthening our strong position among India's leading healthcare providers," he added.

On Friday, shares of the company fell 1.13 per cent to close at Rs 436.30 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS RAM