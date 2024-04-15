Aster DM Healthcare shares jump over 7.50%

New Delhi:Shares of Aster DM Healthcare on Monday jumped more than 7.50 per cent after the company's board approved a dividend of Rs 118 per share on account of the receipt of proceeds from the sale of the GCC business.

The stock climbed 7.13 per cent to settle at Rs 522.75 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 14.41 per cent to Rs 558.30 -- its 52-week high.

On the NSE, the stock jumped 7.53 per cent to Rs 525.

In volume terms, 12.97 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 227.17 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The special dividend will be paid to the shareholders by April 23, 2024, the company said in a statement.

Despite this large dividend, the company will still retain Rs 1,500 crore from the sale of GCC business, it added.

Aster DM Healthcare recently concluded the separation of its India and GCC businesses, pursuant to which Affinity Holdings Ltd, a wholly subsidiary of the company, received a cash consideration of USD 907.6 million.