Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance 13 pc stake in Prerana Hospital

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining 13 per cent stake in Prerana Hospital Ltd.

Aster DM Healthcare had previously held 87 per cent stake in Prerana Hospital Ltd which owns 254-bedded 'Aster Adhaar Hospital' at Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

"The transaction will be completed in two tranches and the indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is December 31, 2025," the company said in a statement.

The consideration for the acquisition will be determined based on an independent valuation report in accordance with applicable laws, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The complete acquisition of Prerana Hospital Ltd marks a significant milestone for Aster DM Healthcare in its continued growth and diversification strategy, the company said.

"The complete acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic goals to consolidate our presence in Western India. The expansion will also further build our customer base and deliver greater value to all stakeholders," Aster DM Healthcare Founder & Chairman Azad Moopen said.

He further said, "Aster Aadhar Hospital is a key step in accelerating our growth and innovation in healthcare in this region, especially in the wake of significant competitive presence of healthcare establishments here." Aster Aadhar Hospital, Kolhapur is a multi-speciality hospital with over 25 specialities. PTI RKL SHW