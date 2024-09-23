Aster DM Healthcare to invest around Rs 220 cr to set up new hospital in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Aster DM Healthcare on Monday said it will invest about Rs 220 crore to set up a new healthcare facility in Hyderabad.

The 300-bed facility will cater to the unique healthcare needs of children and women of all ages, the healthcare provider said in a statement.

The hospital will offer specialised services in obstetrics, comprehensive gynaecological care and complete neonatal & paediatric care, it added.

Aster will be making an investment of around Rs 220 crore on the facility with the first phase of the project expected to be fully functional by mid FY26, it said.

"The new hospital is in line with the group's mission and commitment to delivering quality and affordable healthcare to the large population of not only Hyderabad but all of South India," Aster DM Healthcare Founder and Chairman Azad Moopen said.

Aster DM Healthcare already has a presence in Hyderabad with Aster Prime Hospital, a 158-bed multi-speciality hospital situated at Ameerpet in Hyderabad.