Aster DM Healthcare to invest Rs 480 cr to set up new hospital in Bengaluru

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 480 crore to set up a 430-bed multispecialty hospital in Bengaluru.

The company has signed a lease agreement to establish its fourth multispecialty hospital in Bengaluru, a 430-bed facility that will come up at Sarjapur, Aster DM Healthcare said in a statement.

"Aster DM Healthcare will be making an investment of around Rs 480 crore in this facility spreading over 4 lakh sq ft. The first phase of the project with 300 beds will be operational by the second half of FY27 and the remaining 130 beds in FY29," it added.

The forthcoming 430 bed hospital in Sarjapur is a key addition to growing the company's network and a milestone in its Bengaluru expansion journey, Aster DM Healthcare Founder & Chairman Azad Moopen said.

"As part of our broader vision to strengthen our footprint in key urban centers, the upcoming hospital reinforces our commitment to enhancing access to advanced medical services. Notably, this will be a comprehensive multi-specialty hospital in the South-East Bengaluru micro market, with a focus on cancer care, establishing a strong oncology footprint from inception," he added.

Moopen further said,"With the addition of this fourth hospital in the city, Aster now establishes a robust presence across the city not only solidifying our position as a leading healthcare provider in the city but also strengthening our leadership in the southern healthcare market." PTI RKL DRR