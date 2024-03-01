Aster Hospitals Group announces major expansion plans in Kerala, to invest Rs 1,000 crore

Kochi, Mar 1 (PTI) Aster Hospitals, a major health care group in Kerala, has announced its expansion plans with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore which is expected to provide 5,000 new job opportunities in the state.

The hospital group said it would increase its bed capacity to over 3,000 beds within the next two years and that a total investment of Rs 1,000 crore will be spent towards these expansion endeavours in Kerala.

"At least 5,000 new job opportunities will be generated through the establishment of two hospitals -- Aster Capital in Thiruvananthapuram and Aster Hospital in Kasargod," the hospital group said in a release.

It said the upcoming commissioning of Aster Hospital in Kasargod in 2025 with 350 beds and Aster Capital in Trivandrum in 2026 with 500 beds will mark key milestones in this expansive journey.

"These additions, along with the incorporation of 100 beds in Aster Medcity and Aster MIMS in Kannur, Calicut, and Kottakkal each, underscore Aster Hospitals' dedication to meeting the growing healthcare needs of the region," the release said.

Presently, Aster Hospitals group in Kerala employs a total of 15,000 individuals across various positions.

As of now, the hospital has a combined total of 175 laboratories and 86 pharmacies and, in the next two years, it plans to establish a grand total of 250 laboratories and pharmacies.

"We're actively working on expanding Aster Hospital's initiatives to different regions across Kerala, ensuring high-quality healthcare services are easily accessible for everyone in need," Farhaan Yasin, the Vice President of Aster India was quoted as saying in the release. PTI RRT RRT ANE