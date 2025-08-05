Asterlane to focus on affordability & design innovation, open for funding by strategic investor

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Home decor brand Asterlane, which has entered the USD 2.93 billion Indian carpet market, will focus on affordability, design innovation, and rapid distribution through e-commerce platforms, a senior company official said.

Within a few months of launching its carpet range across online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Pepperfry, and its own D2C website, the company has reported sales of Rs 1.37 crore, Asterlane CMO Khushboo Singhania said in a statement.

Encouraged by the early numbers, the brand is investing in digital marketing, creator-led discovery and an increase in penetration, it said. The company aims for Rs 3 crore revenue by the end of FY'26.

“Our e-commerce-first model is lean, scalable, and allows us to test product-market fit without traditional retail overheads rapidly,” Singhania said.

Though Asterlane is not seeking external funding at this stage, it remains open to conversations with the right strategic partner.

Asterlane is clear that any capital infusion must go beyond financial support — bringing deep category insight, global retail experience, and alignment with its design-first ethos. PTI KRH KRH MR