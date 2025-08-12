Astratinvest launches Quant Long Short Fund, targets to raise Rs 400 cr

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Astratinvest, an alternative investment fund (AIF), on Tuesday launched Quant Long Short Fund and aims to raise Rs 400 crore in 12 months.

The fund is designed to offer a systematic, data-driven approach for participating in the country's equity markets, a statement said.

Structured in accordance with markets regulator Sebi's private placement framework, the fund is intended for sophisticated investors, with a minimum investment threshold of Rs 1 crore.

"At Astratinvest, our mission is to redefine how modern investing is practised, by replacing emotion and speculation with data, discipline, and deep research. The launch of our Quant Long Short Fund is a step toward building a new standard in systematic asset management, one that is transparent, adaptive, and rigorously risk-managed," Shivam Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO at Astratinvest, said in the statement.