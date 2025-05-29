AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for lung cancer drug

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) AstraZeneca India Pharma on Thursday said it has received approval from the government authority for the import, sale, and distribution of a medication used in treating non-small cell lung cancer.

The company has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), for Osimertinib tablets in strength of 40mg and 80mg, AstraZeneca India said in a statement.

The approval marks a critical step forward with Osimertinib as monotherapy in the treatment of patients with locally advanced, unresectable (Stage III) non-small cell lung cancer, it added.

This new indication represents a first-in-class treatment option in a setting for EGFR-mutated NSCLC post-chemoradiation, the drug firm stated.

"With Osimertinib's approval for this additional indication, we are reaching a significant milestone in redefining lung cancer treatment in India," AstraZeneca Pharma India Country President & MD Sanjeev Panchal said.

Lung cancer continues to pose a major public health challenge in India, ranking as the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths.