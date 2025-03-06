AstraZeneca gets nod to import, sell hyperkalaemia treatment drug in India

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd on Thursday said it has received permission from India's drug regulator to import and sell sodium zirconium cyclosilicate powder for oral suspension used in treatment of hyperkalaemia -- higher than normal potassium levels in the blood -- in adults.

The company has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, government of India, to import pharmaceutical formulations of sodium zirconium cyclosilicate powder for oral suspension 5 g and 10 g (Lokelma), AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing.

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalaemia in adult patients.

"The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of sodium zirconium cyclosilicate powder for oral suspension 5 g and 10 g (Lokelma) in India for the above specified indications, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals," it added. PTI RKL HVA