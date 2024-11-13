AstraZeneca Pharma Q2 net profit falls 27 pc to Rs 38 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) AstraZeneca Pharma India on Wednesday said its net profit declined by 27 per cent on-year to Rs 38 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2024.

Advertisment

The drug firm reported a net profit of Rs 52 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 408 crore for the period under review compared with Rs 311 crore in the year-ago period, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company ended 3.74 per cent lower at Rs 7,133.10 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW