AstraZeneca, Sun Pharma join hands for Hyperkalaemia therapy

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) AstraZeneca Pharma on Monday said it has tied up with Sun Pharma for enhancing availability of a drug indicated for the treatment of Hyperkalaemia.

The agreement is aimed at further accelerating availability of Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC), an innovative and highly effective treatment for Hyperkalaemia, to more patients across India.

Under the agreement, both companies will promote, market & distribute SZC in India under different brand names; AstraZeneca will market SZC as Lokelma whereas Sun Pharma will promote and distribute the therapy as Gimliand.

AstraZeneca will retain the intellectual property rights to SZC and hold the marketing authorisation along with the import licence of the molecule, the companies said in a statement.

“This partnership with Sun Pharma for SZC reaffirms AstraZeneca's purpose to deliver innovative, life-changing medicines to patients with Hyperkalaemia across India, coupled with building robust pathways to reach patients in need,” Praveen Rao Akkinepally, Country President & MD AstraZeneca Pharma India stated.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries MD Kirti Ganorkar stated that as India’s largest drug firm and a leader in this therapy area, it remains focused on expanding access to innovative treatments that empower healthcare professionals and enhance the quality of life for patients.

Hyperkalaemia is a clinically significant condition that disproportionately affects patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and those with heart failure.