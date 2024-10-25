ASUS India strengthens retail footprint in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI) Taiwan-headquartered technology giant ASUS has strengthened its retail footprint with the inauguration of its sixth 'Select Store' in the city, the company said on Friday.
In addition to the recently launched Select Stores in Nagpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, the company has two ASUS Exclusive Stores in Chennai that are operational at key locations to allow potential customers to experience the products.
"Our Select Stores reflect two core principles of ASUS: a strong retail footprint and a commitment to sustainability across the PC sector. To reinforce this mission, I am excited to share that we are opening our sixth Select Store in the dynamic city of Chennai", ASUS India Vice President of the Gaming and Consumer Segment, Arnold Su said in a statement. PTI VIJ VIJ SA