At 32,924 MW, Gujarat accounts for 15 pc of India's installed renewable energy capacity: Govt

Gandhinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Gujarat's total installed capacity of renewable energy projects stood at 32,924 MW, which is 15 per cent of the country's 2.14 lakh MW installed capacity, state Power Minister Kanu Desai informed the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Participating in a discussion on the budgetary demand of the energy and petrochemicals department for the year 2025-26, Desai said solar rooftop systems have been installed in more than 3 lakh houses in Gujarat, which is 40 per cent of the country.

Plans are afoot to set up about 1,250 MW lignite-based power plants in Kutch, Bhavnagar and Bharuch by utilising the available reserves of the combustible mineral in the state, he informed.

"Out of the 48,588 MW capacity wind power projects installed in the country, Gujarat's installed capacity was approximately 12,584 MW, which is 26 per cent of the country's volume in the sector," Desai said.

Moreover, the installed capacity of solar projects in Gujarat was about 18,125 MW, which is 18 per cent of the country's installed volume in this renewable energy space, the minister told the house.

"The total installed capacity of renewable energy projects in Gujarat was 32,924 MW, which was 15 per cent of the total installed capacity of the entire country at 2,14,677 MW. This shows the far-reaching impact of the visionary policy and capable leadership of the state government," he said.

The minister disclosed that under PM Surya Ghar Yojana, solar rooftop systems have been installed in more than three lakh houses in Gujarat.

"Under the 'Surya Gujarat Yojana', 2,073 MW of electricity is being generated by installing solar rooftops on 5.21 lakh houses," he said.

Taking maximum advantage of the scheme, more solar rooftops will be installed in Gujarat, providing relief in electricity bills to state residents, Desai emphasised.

"To ensure consumers get maximum benefit from this scheme, a sum of Rs 100 crore has been allocated to provide relief of Rs 2,950 per connection in metering and connectivity charges for installing rooftop solar systems up to 6 kW," he said.

The minister informed the assembly that the government has given relief of 50 paise per unit in fuel charge to 1.5 crore consumers of the state in March 2024. Again in December 2024, the fuel charge was reduced by 40 paise per unit.

"An average relief of more than Rs 2,000 crore has been given so far in electricity bills to consumers of state-owned power companies and this benefit is still being extended," he added. PTI KA PD RSY