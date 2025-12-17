At global meet, experts discuss how to make error-prone quantum machines reliable

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) At a global conference in Kolkata, experts deliberated on making quantum machines, which are currently error-prone, reliable at scale, charting the next phase of the technology, organisers said on Wednesday.

India's growing leadership in frontier quantum research took centre stage at the concluded International Conference on Quantum Information Science and Technology (ICQIST 2025), marking the finale of the United Nations-declared International Year of Quantum.

Quantum engineering is applied to design, build, and operate advanced technologies.

The city event had a five-day conference, hosted by TCG CREST's Centre for Quantum Engineering, Research and Education (CQuERE), bringing together over 180 delegates from more than 15 countries.

The event served as the culmination of a year-long global celebration of 100 years of quantum mechanics, which previously featured lectures by Nobel laureates David J Wineland, Anne L Huillier, and Sir Roger Penrose, according to a statement.

A central theme of the summit was the global transition toward fault-tolerant and scalable quantum computing. Experts explored how currently error-prone quantum machines can be made reliable at scale, charting the next phase of the technology.

Discussions highlighted progress in neutral-atom and superconducting quantum platforms, alongside the growing relevance of hybrid GPU-QPU architectures for near-term applications.

"ICQIST 2025 was deliberately designed to bring together the full spectrum of the quantum ecosystem - from foundational theorists and experimentalists to engineers, industry practitioners, and students," said Prof. Bhanu Pratap Das, Director of CQuERE.

He noted that the depth of discussion reflects how quantum science is evolving from an academic pursuit into a field with real technological and societal impact.

The conference featured top global researchers such as Mark Saffman (University of Wisconsin), Sougato Bose (University College London), Adolfo del Campo (University of Luxembourg), and Yutaka Shikano (University of Tsukuba).

Industry-focused sessions addressed the "gap" between experimental proof-of-concept systems and deployable machines, specifically focusing on hardware stability, control electronics, and systems engineering, a crucial aspect regarding deployment of academic outcomes.

"India is now making a clear transition from aspiration to execution in quantum science," said Malabika Sarkar, Mentor at TCG CREST. She added that by investing in infrastructure and enabling global collaboration, India is positioning itself as a key contributor to core quantum research.

Established five years ago, CQuERE is currently working on practical quantum computing and advanced sensors under the National Quantum Mission (NQM). This includes specialised projects such as next-generation secure communication technologies and cold atom-based quantum sensing. Early-stage discussions for collaborative research initiatives between Indian and international institutions, particularly in the areas of quantum hardware development and error-correction strategies were also held. PTI BSM NN