At least 60 domestic flights cancelled at Delhi airport on Saturday

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) At least 60 domestic flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled on Saturday, a source said.

Security measures have been beefed up, and at least 32 airports in northern and western parts of the country have been temporarily shut as the military conflict between India and Pakistan has intensified.

The source said 30 domestic departures and 30 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport from 5.00 am to 2.30 pm.

On Friday, 138 flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled by various airlines.

There have been multiple flight cancellations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the last few days.

In a post on X on Saturday, DIAL said airport operations continue as normal.

"However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted and security processing times may take longer," it said.

Passengers have also been advised to arrive early to accommodate potential delays at security checks.

Further, DIAL has requested passengers to cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth facilitation.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates IGIA.

A total of 32 airports across northern and western parts of the country, including Srinagar and Amritsar, have been closed for civilian flight operations till May 15. PTI RAM BAL BAL