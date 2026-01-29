At meeting with CEOs, PM Modi discussed building sovereign AI ecosystem: Netweb Technologies CMD

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed various facets of artificial intelligence, including building a robust sovereign AI ecosystem, data security, democratisation of technology, and the need to invest in AI skills and talent, a top official of Netweb Technologies said on Thursday.

Netweb Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Lodha was part of the meeting held by the prime minister at his residence with CEOs and experts working in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

"It was an honour to participate in the interaction led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on India's Artificial Intelligence journey. The discussion focused on how India can build a sovereign AI ecosystem which must withstand the R&D evolution needs at many levels by bringing together industry, academia and government," Lodha said in a statement.

He said that during the meeting, the prime minister highlighted the importance of using technology to drive national growth, encouraging the adoption of indigenous solutions across sectors.

"Key themes of the discussion included ethical use of AI, use of AI for boosting the sectoral economy, data security, democratisation of technology, and the need to invest in AI skills and talent. The conversation also focused on how India's success with digital public infrastructure like UPI can serve as a model for building scalable and trusted AI systems," Lodha said.

He said the matters taken up during the meeting align with his company's decade-long research and development investments and ongoing efforts to support India's AI mission.

"We today do in-house PCB design, surface mounting and end to end production, helping India achieve the select status of sovereign GPU systems' manufacturing nation in the world," Lodha said.

Netweb Technologies earlier this month reported a twofold jump in profit at Rs 73.31 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

The company posted a revenue of over Rs 1,158 crore in fiscal year 2025 and expects to close the current fiscal year with around 72 per cent growth in total sales at around Rs 2,000 crore on a year-over-year basis.

Lodha said that Netweb is committed to strengthening India's AI ecosystem by providing indigenous, future-ready systems and solutions that provide an end-to-end stack with the highest order of sovereignty. PTI PRS HVA