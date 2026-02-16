At mega AI Summit in Delhi, Goa seeks deep-tech, semiconductor investments

Panaji, Feb 16 (PTI) Banking on the Centre's ambitious India AI Mission unveiled alongside a major industry summit in New Delhi, Goa is positioning itself as an emerging hub for artificial intelligence, deep-tech research and semiconductor-linked sectors, a state minister said on Monday.

The Union government is hosting a high-level gathering in the national capital, India-AI Impact Summit, drawing global CEOs, policymakers and industry leaders. The five-day summit from Monday is being organised against the backdrop of the India AI Mission that has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore to strengthen the country's artificial intelligence ecosystem through research and development, computing access and start-up support.

Goa Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte described the AI mission as a "big announcement not just for India but for the world", saying the scale of participation at the Delhi event reflects the country's growing leadership in emerging technologies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047".

"The AI Mission, coupled with the Union Budget allocation of over Rs 21,600 crore for IT, electronics and communications, shows how serious the country is about artificial intelligence, semiconductors and emerging technologies," he noted.

For Goa, where tourism and information technology are among the key drivers of the economy and employment, the AI push presents a significant opportunity, the minister opined.

"With a population of around 1.5 million, Goa can be the right place for research and innovation. We are already working towards a Goa AI Mission with a target year of 2027, where industry, academia and government will come together to shape policy and build capacity," Khaunte maintained.

He said the state's focus would be on skilling, reskilling and upskilling talent to meet industry demands. "Every industry wants talent. If we build that talent pool, investments will follow," the minister emphasised.

Khaunte stated that Goa is looking to attract AI and deep-tech start-ups as well as companies linked to semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.

The coastal state already has an electronic manufacturing cluster that has drawn anchor units, and new verticals could be created to generate further employment and attract investment, he argued.

Officials from the state IT department are lining up meetings with potential investors on the sidelines of the Delhi summit, he said, adding Goa would have to optimise its limited land availability by focusing on high-value investments.

"For a small state like Goa, revenue per square metre and employment per square metre are important metrics. We have to ensure we get the best possible industries within our space constraints," Khaunte observed.

Addressing concerns that Goa's identity as a tourism-driven economy could deter serious technology investments, he said the state offers a unique combination of quality of life and connectivity that can appeal to knowledge-based industries.

"Goa is not just a tourism destination. We are steadily becoming a knowledge hub. Post-COVID, people have realised the importance of work-life balance. For professionals in AI, research and creative fields, Goa offers a pollution-free environment and good quality of life," the minister observed.

Khaunte informed that the state government is strengthening e-governance and will soon launch an AI-powered chatbot for public services, signalling its intent to integrate artificial intelligence in governance as well.