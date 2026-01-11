At pre-Budget meet in Delhi, Sawant seeks equitable Centre-state funding for Goa

Panaji, Jan 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sought a more equitable Centre-state funding pattern under centrally sponsored schemes, taking into account Goa's coastal challenges, Western Ghats ecology, and national tourism responsibilities.

Sawant attended the pre-budget Meeting for the Union Budget 2026-27, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi on Saturday. Finance ministers of various states and Union Territories and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Later, Sawant, in a statement, said the meeting involved detailed deliberations on key provisions and priorities for the upcoming Union Budget.

"Goa's perspectives, demands, and developmental requirements were presented, with a focus on sustaining momentum in critical infrastructure projects," he said.

The CM said Goa also sought to strengthen social welfare schemes, ensuring continued support for capital investment, carrying forward state-specific Finance Commission recommendations, and seeking a "more equitable Centre-state funding pattern under the centrally sponsored schemes," taking into account Goa's coastal challenges, Western Ghats ecology, and national tourism responsibilities.

"Special emphasis was placed on improving industrial and logistics connectivity, enhancing rail links to major urban centres, and developing climate-resilient infrastructure to address coastal and environmental challenges," he said.

The discussions also covered the need to augment healthcare capacity, strengthen waste management and sanitation systems, support tourism diversification and skilling, and accelerate the transition towards renewable and clean energy in alignment with national climate commitments, the CM said.

"These consultations are an important step towards aligning state aspirations with national development goals, as Goa continues its journey towards Viksit Goa 2037, in harmony with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," he added.