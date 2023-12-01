ATF price cut by 4.6%; commercial LPG rate hiked by Rs 21

New Delhi: Jet fuel or ATF price was on Friday slashed by 4.6 per cent - the second reduction in one month - while commercial cooking gas (LPG) rate was raised by Rs 21 per 19-kg cylinder in line with international benchmarks.

Advertisment

However, price of domestic LPG - used in household kitchens for cooking purposes - remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced to Rs 1,06,155.67 per kilolitre in the national capital from Rs 1,11,344.92 per kl, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Alongside, price of commercial LPG used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was increased to Rs 1,796.50 per 19-kg cylinder from Rs 1,775.50.