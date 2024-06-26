Ather electric scooter plant to come up in Sambhajinagar: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Ather Energy will set up a Rs 2,000 crore electric scooter manufacturing plant at Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) in central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the state government said on Wednesday.

The plant will produce up to one million units of vehicles and battery packs annually and create around 4,000 jobs, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on X.

"Just got done with a meeting with the Founder of Ather Energy, Swapnil Jain, and I am glad to share that he informed about their great decision that Ather Energy, the leading electric scooter manufacturer, has chosen Maharashtra for its 3rd manufacturing facility in Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC)," he said.

The development underscores Maharashtra's supportive business environment and robust electric vehicle manufacturing policies which align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's industrial growth, Fadnavis said.

It also shows that Maharashtra is a preferred destination for investments in automotive innovation, and "the Marathwada region will lead Maharashtra's growth story," Fadnavis said.

With the Samruddhi Expressway providing effective connectivity, investors are increasingly seeing the potential of the region, the deputy CM added.

The Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra has faced criticism from Opposition for failing to attract investment and allowing some big-ticket projects to go to Gujarat.

Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October.