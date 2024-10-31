Ather Energy achieves highest-ever monthly dispatches with 20,000 scooters in Oct

Chandigarh: Ather Energy on Thursday said it has recorded its highest-ever monthly dispatches in October, with over 20,000 scooters being shipped across the country.

The recently launched family scooter, Rizta, has been a significant contributor, accounting for approximately 60 per cent-70 per cent of this month's total volume, the company said in a statement.

Ather reported retail sales of 20,000 scooters across India as of October 30, the company said.

This growth follows closely on Ather's September retail performance, where 12,828 vehicles were sold, resulting in a boost to its national market share from 7.9 per cent in July to 14.3 per cent in September.

The demand for electric vehicles in India continues to expand, with the sector recording around 70 per cent year-on-year growth in October.

Last month, Ather Energy filed for a Rs 4,500 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The company currently has 231 Experience Centres and 2,500 fast charging stations across the country.

Ather has a manufacturing facility at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. It is also planning to set up another manufacturing plant in Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district in Maharashtra.