Ather Energy elevates Saurabh Sharma as Head of Marketing to drive EV growth

New Delhi: Ather Energy Limited, a leading Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Saurabh Sharma as its new Head of Marketing.

With over 15 years of experience in brand building and strategic marketing across diverse industries, Sharma is poised to lead Ather’s marketing initiatives, focusing on brand positioning, customer engagement, and long-term growth in the competitive electric vehicle (EV) market.

Sharma, who joined Ather in 2019 as the company's first Brand Head, has been instrumental in shaping the brand identity of Ather's flagship models, the Ather 450X and Ather Rizta.

During his tenure, he played a key role in establishing these products in the EV space, leveraging innovative marketing strategies to build consumer trust and market presence.

Sharma later transitioned into the role of General Manager - Scooter Business, where he contributed significantly to scaling operations, expanding Ather’s footprint, and driving business strategy.

His deep understanding of Ather’s brand and market dynamics positions him ideally to steer the company’s marketing efforts forward, the company said in a press statement.

Before joining Ather, Sharma gained extensive expertise in consumer marketing and business strategy through roles at Nerolac Paints and Mahindra SUVs, where he focused on brand-building and strategic initiatives.

His multifaceted experience across industries equips him to address the unique challenges and opportunities in India’s rapidly evolving EV sector, the company added.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy Limited, said, “Saurabh has been an integral part of Ather’s growth story, and his transition into the Head of Marketing role is a testament to his strong contribution to the business. His understanding of the brand, market dynamics, and customer expectations makes him well-positioned to drive Ather’s marketing strategy forward. As we continue to expand our reach, I am confident that Saurabh’s expertise will help us create deeper customer engagement and a stronger brand presence.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sharma said, “Stepping into this role is an exciting milestone, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the management. I inherit a strong marketing foundation and have gained a deep understanding of our direction through my experience at Ather. The company’s vision, rooted in strong customer insights, provides a rich opportunity for impactful storytelling. My focus will be on crafting and amplifying these narratives, strengthening our long-term differentiation in the EV space, leveraging non-traditional media channels, and driving greater efficiencies in our marketing efforts.”