Ather Energy launches 450S electric scooter at Rs 1.29 lakh

New Delhi: Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Friday launched an entry-level electric scooter model 450S in the country priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Advertisment

The Bengaluru-based company also unveiled its existing product range with additional features.

The 450S comes with a battery capacity of 2.9 kWh, a range of 115 kilometres and a top speed of 90 km/hour, Ather Energy said in a statement.

The existing model, 450X, now comes with the option to choose between 115-km and 145-km range variants priced at Rs 1.37 lakh and Rs 1.44 lakh, respectively, it added.

Advertisment

"With the launch of our refreshed portfolio today, we now have three products on the 450 platform in different price segments. This allows us to reach out to a much wider set of buyers," Ather Energy co-founder & CEO Tarun Mehta said.

This significantly raises the bar in terms of riding pleasure and safety while still delivering on performance, he added.

The 450S will appeal to all those who want to enter the electric segment but are seeking the quality and assurance that Ather scooters provide at an accessible price point, Mehta said.

"Along with the 450S we are also introducing the 450X in 3kWh and 4kWh capacity providing more options to our customers to choose from our best selling scooter platform," he added.

Deliveries will start in a phased manner, starting with 450X with 2.9 kWh battery by the third week of August, the 450S by last week of August and 450X with 3.7 kWh battery in October, the company said.