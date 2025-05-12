Ather Energy losses narrow to Rs 234 cr in Q4

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy narrowed losses to Rs 234.4 crore in the March quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 283.30 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The income from operations during the quarter rose 29.5 per cent to Rs 676.1 crore from Rs 523.4 crore a year ago, it said.

For 2024-25, Ather Energy posted a net loss of Rs 812 crore as compared to Rs 1059.70 crore a year ago.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company made its debut on the stock exchanges on May 6 this year. PTI IAS TRB