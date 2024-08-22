Ather Energy makes foray into Sri Lankan market

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Wednesday announced its entry into the Sri Lankan market, its second international foray after Nepal.

The company said it is looking to open its first experience centre in the Sri Lankan market in the upcoming quarter through collaboration with Evolution Auto.

Evolution Auto Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between Sensei Capital Partners, Atman Group, and Sino Lanka Private Limited, it said.

As their national distributor, Evolution Auto Ltd will manage Ather Energy's sale and service operations in Sri Lanka, the company said, adding that Ather will also focus on establishing a network of fast-charging infrastructure across the country.

Ather made its international debut with Nepal in November last year, where it is operating three Experience Centres and seven fast-charging grids.

"Sri Lanka has been a part of our global expansion plans. With the increasing cost of ownership of petrol vehicles and the economic and environmental benefits of electric vehicles, the Sri Lankan market has shown an increasing preference for EVs," said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy. PTI IAS MR MR