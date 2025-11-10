Ather Energy narrows net loss to Rs 154 cr in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy Ltd on Monday reported a narrowing of net loss at Rs 154.1 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, riding on higher revenue.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 197.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Ather Energy Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 898.9 crore as against Rs 583.5 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 1,094.8 crore compared to Rs 796.1 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Ather Energy said it was impacted to some extent by China's imposition of an export ban on certain categories of heavy rare earth magnets that disrupted the global supply chain.

The company, through its motor suppliers, had to make temporary adjustments and deviations from Phased Manufacturing Program (PMP) guidelines in the manufacturing process for traction motors (specifically concerning the domestic fitment of magnets), it added.

"While this being a temporary change, it may affect the company's ability to submit demand incentive claims under the PM E-DRIVE scheme," the filing said, adding that the company has decided to defer submission of claims for demand incentives and revenue recognition to the extent of Rs 19.2 crore on these specific vehicles sold during the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. PTI RKL SHW