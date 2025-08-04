Ather Energy Q1 net loss at Rs 178 cr, shares shoot up by 14%

New Delhi: Electric scooter maker Ather Energy on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 178 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 183 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 673 crore for the period under review against Rs 368 crore in the year-ago period, Ather Energy said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses rose to Rs 851 crore during the first quarter, over Rs 551 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

Shares of the company were trading 14.38 per cent up at Rs 397.20 apiece on the BSE.