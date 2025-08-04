Ather Energy Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 178 cr; revenue grows 83 pc

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Electric two wheeler maker Ather Energy on Monday reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 178 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, amid enhanced volumes and sales network expansion.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 183 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 673 crore for the period under review against Rs 368 crore in the year-ago period, an increase of 83 per cent, Ather Energy said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses rose to Rs 851 crore during the first quarter, over Rs 551 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

The company said it sold 46,078 units in the first quarter Q1, a 97 per cent year-on-year increase, driven by robust demand for the Ather Rizta and an expanding retail footprint with 95 new Experience Centres (ECs) added this quarter.

"We have had a phenomenal start to this financial year, led by Rizta's success and a strong expansion of our retail footprint. We were No.1 by market share in South India this quarter and are now scaling up quickly across Middle India, which has ramped up faster than expected," Ather Energy Executive Director and CEO Tarun Mehta said.

Over the next quarters, there will be a larger footprint expansion in the northern markets, he added.

"This quarter saw significant growth in our margins, demonstrating our strong focus on profitability," Mehta said.

The company is on a growth trajectory with the distribution expansion lined up and low cost platform in the works, the Bengaluru-based firm said.

Shares of the company ended 14.97 per cent higher at Rs 399.25 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW