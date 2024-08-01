Ather joins hands with Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies for battery cells

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Thursday said it will collaborate with Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies for development and supply of battery cells.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M), Ather Energy said in a statement.

Under the MoU, Amara Raja will collaborate with Ather to develop and supply NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) and LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) lithium-ion (Li-ion) and other advanced chemistry cells, it added.

Ather Energy Co-founder & CEO Tarun Mehta said the company has always been on designing and building products from scratch in India, with most of its components, aside from cells, sourced domestically.

"Now, we're taking a significant step forward by promoting homegrown cell technology. This will help us optimise costs and enable us to source lithium-ion cells tailored to Ather's specific requirements, further enhancing our ability to innovate and scale efficiently," he added.

The company's aim is to help the domestic industry grow significantly to support India's energy demand now and in the coming future, Mehta added.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Executive Director Vikramaditya Gourineni Amara Raja has significantly progressed in its efforts to build world-class facilities to manufacture cell and battery packs customised for Indian conditions.

With Ather, he said the company will "focus on building market relevant solutions in India's journey towards indigenisation of electric vehicle technologies".