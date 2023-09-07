Atlas Copco's new factory at Pune to double output

Singapore, Sep 7 (PTI) Atlas Copco is in the midst of building a new factory at Pune to manufacture gas and process (GAP) products for the Indian market and exports to the Middle East and Africa.

“Business continues to boom because of target sets by global economies for carbon capture and hydrogen energy generation for the past few years and will continue to do so,” Amit Deshpande, Business Line Manager – Sales and Application at Atlas Copco, said on the sidelines of the ongoing Gastech event here.

The existing 11,000-square metre GAP factory at Pune manufactures products based on order, annually worth about Rs 400 crore, while the completion of the new factory at the end of 2024 will double that output, he said.

“Our products manufactured in Pune are supplied to the Indian and African markets,” Deshpande told PTI.

Output from the new factory will also meet any growth in demand from existing export markets, he said.

Deshpande sees global economies moving away from fossil fuels as much as possible and demand growth continues for products, machineries and technologies for carbon-capture and hydrogen production globally.

Last month, Atlas Copco announced the new factory in Talegaon, Pune, to manufacture air and gas compressor systems for the local market, and for export.

Atlas Copco Group is a leader in compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, pumps, power tools, and assembly systems. PTI GS SHW ANU ANU