Atlas Systems taps Vivek Agarwal to head risk, data & AI vertical

Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Atlas Systems, a provider of AI-driven solutions and IT services to the healthcare, life sciences, and allied industries, appointed Vivek Agarwal as the Head of its Risk Management, Data, and AI Business vertical, the company said on Tuesday.

Before this role, Agarwal was with Equifax Inc, where he led the Product Engineering Centres and expanded its operations to 1,500 employees.

He also served as CEO of Dun & Bradstreet Technologies, where he spearheaded the development of AI-driven risk management and analytics solutions globally.

“His extensive experience in risk management, data, and emerging technologies such as AI aligns perfectly with our vision to expand our footprint in these critical areas,” said Atlas Systems Founder and CEO Venugopala Chalamala.

“Vivek’s leadership will help accelerate innovation and deliver high-value solutions for our customers,” he added in a company statement.

The appointment underscores Atlas Systems' commitment to driving innovation and leadership in risk management and AI-powered analytics, the company said.