Atmanirbhar Abhiyan will gain momentum through MSMEs, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are contributing significantly to the country's rapid growth, playing pivotal role in the success of initiatives like 'make in India' and Atmanirbhar Abhiyan, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday.

Addressing the national convention of Laghu Udyog Bharati at Samalkha in Panipat district, the chief minister said that the state government is implementing special schemes and incentive policies for the growth of small industries to ensure entrepreneurs get maximum opportunities and are able to compete strongly in the market.

He said that the three-day discussions at the convention will provide new direction for the growth of MSMEs. Such programmes will guide and inspire young entrepreneurs to script the story of Developed India-Developed Haryana, he said, according to an official statement.

Saini said that although Haryana accounts for only 1.3 per cent of India's geographical area, it contributes 3.6 per cent to the national GDP, as per the advance estimates for 2024-25.

Haryana's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown at 10.8 per cent over the past decade.

Thousands of MSMEs operating in unauthorised industrial areas of Faridabad, Panipat, Yamunanagar and Ambala have been granted relief and are now reaping benefits.

Plans are underway to establish 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs), out of which land is being acquired to develop three IMTs on national highways -- Ambala, Jind and Faridabad-Palwal.

Besides, places have also been identified for IMTs in Kosli and Naraingarh, he said, as per the statement.

Saini further said that the state government has reduced the regulatory burden by easing over 1,100 compliances across 48 departments to promote ease of doing business.

In the past 11 years, 7.66 lakh micro, small, and medium industries have been set up in Haryana, creating employment for 39 lakh people. More than 230 online services are being provided through the single roof clearance system.

Haryana has now become the first choice for investors and startups, emerging as the 7th largest state in terms of startup numbers, with over 9,100 recognised startups and 19 unicorns.

The next goal is to increase women's participation in startups from 50 per cent to 60 per cent, he said, adding under the Haryana State Startup Policy, financial assistance of Rs 1.14 crore has already been provided to 22 startups.

Saini also said that a Fund of Funds worth Rs 2,000 crore is being established with private sector participation to support startups.

AI-based startups are being actively encouraged. The state has also launched a Rs 10-crore startup fund for drone technology, along with training for 500 young farmers in Karnal.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal said that industries play a vital role in the country's development.

The central and state governments are encouraging a new industrial culture in India through industry-friendly policies, Manohar Lal said.

He added that, after many years, the country has been able to reduce GST into just a few slabs, which is a significant achievement in itself.

Highlighting the growing participation of women in various industries, the Union minister emphasised the need to ensure their greater involvement in large companies and to make them self-reliant.

He further stressed that women must also be encouraged to play a stronger role in small industries.

The minister said small industries should be promoted in rural and remote areas to create local employment.

He also said that the central government has launched 22 schemes for the promotion of MSMEs, from which entrepreneurs can benefit. PTI SUN HVA